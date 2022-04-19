Watch — Ron DeSantis: Florida Lawmakers will Consider Terminating Special Districts, Including Disney’s Special Tax and Governing Jurisdiction

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced on Tuesday that the state legislature will consider a proposal to eliminate Disney’s special tax and governing jurisdiction in DeSantis’s fight against the megacorporation’s woke politics.

“I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week, and so yes, they will be considering … termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District,” DeSantis declared.

Governor Ron DeSantis / Facebook

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is Disney’s special governing and special taxing district for the Walt Disney World Resort. The Florida legislature authorized this in 1967 to boost economic development and tourism within the district’s boundaries. This includes 25,000 acres.

Eliminating this special district would serve as a significant economic blow to the Disney corporation.

This is the latest fight after Disney announced its opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Bill that he signed into law this year. Disney has also pushed to incorporate “man, many, many LGBTQIA characters in its stories.”

See the proclamation below:

On this 1st day of redistricting special session, the Gov added this👇🏼 Should lawmakers end “independent special districts” est <1968 (aka Disney’s self-governing Reedy Creek) He announced it at The Villages (that has similar self-gov districts, tho post-1968)@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/eykEiN1ENt — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) April 19, 2022

Republicans have also considered other measures to fight back against Disney’s LGBTQIA agenda.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on the Florida legislature to end Disney’s $600 million tax cheat loophole.

House Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said he would fight to end the Mickey Mouse copyright.