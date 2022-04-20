California Democrats Fight to Suppress Firearm Advertising/Marketing

California Democrat lawmakers are fighting to suppress firearm advertising and marketing, particularly any such advertising and marketing they believe to be directed to minors.

Democrats are now focused on firearm advertisements and marketing that they deem aimed at minors.

The legislation being pushed, AB 2571, is sponsored by California State Assembly members Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D) and Mike Gipson (D). It would:

Prohibit a person or entity that publishes materials directed to minors in this state in any medium from marketing or advertising firearms in that material, as specified, and would prohibit a person or entity that publishes a marketing or advertising communication from publishing or disseminating marketing or advertising for firearms that is attractive to minors, as specified. The bill would also prohibit the use, disclosure, or compilation of a minor’s personal information if it is intended to market or advertise a firearm to that minor, as specified.

AB 2571 also targets video games which are marketed to minors by stating:

A person, firm, corporation, partnership, or other organization publishing material directed to minors in any medium, including, but not limited to, print or broadcast media, internet-based media, or video games, shall not market or advertise in that material any firearm, handgun, ammunition, or reloaded ammunition, as referenced in Sections 16150, 16520, 16640, 27505, and 30300 of the Penal Code.

National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Managing Director of Public Affairs Mark Olivia spoke to Breitbart News about California Democrats’ push against firearm advertisements, saying, “California’s gun control lawmakers aren’t satisfied with infringing on Second Amendment rights. They are intent on destroying First Amendment rights too. Commercial speech is protected speech. This legislation could potentially make it a violation not just for each and every single digital or print advertising that they deem targets a minor, but also youth-sized apparel that bears firearm and ammunition manufacturer logos. Advertising imagery of parents hunting with their children would become illegal under this proposed bill.”

In fact, on September 12, 2018, CBS News reported that U.S. Judge Troy Nunley struck down a “1923 [California] law [which] banned any handgun ads at gun shops that were visible from outside the store.”

