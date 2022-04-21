Joe Biden Channels Teddy Roosevelt During Speech on Ukraine: ‘Speak Softly and Carry a Large Javelin’

President Joe Biden announced additional military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, boasting they were sending top-level equipment to help defend against Russia’s invasion.

The president spoke about sending additional howitzers, tactical drones, anti-armor missiles and helicopters, and ammunitions to help support Ukraine during a speech at the White House, as Breitbart News reported.

He explained he was also working behind the scenes with other countries to quietly deliver more advanced weapons to the country, such as anti-aircraft systems.

“To modernize Teddy Roosevelt’s famous advice, sometimes we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin, because we are sending a lot of those in as well,” Biden bragged, referring to the popular anti-tank weapon.

He said the United States had delivered enough anti-tank weapons “directly to the front lines of freedom” to outnumber Russian tanks by a ratio of ten to one.

Biden praised the courage and resolve of Ukrainians, boasting the world was being led by the United States to defend their country.

“You gotta admit, you must be amazed at the courage of this country, the resolve they are showing,” he said.

Biden said the United States was acting within a “critical window” to provide Ukraine with enough equipment to defend their country and said he would ask Congress for more funding next week.

“Every American taxpayer, every member of of our armed forces, can be proud of the fact that our country’s generosity and the skill and service of our military helped arm and repel Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” he said.

Biden the “savagery’ of Putin’s war in Ukraine, taunting the Russian president for his failures.

“He will never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine, that will not happen,” he said.