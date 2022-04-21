The Pentagon on Thursday afternoon announced the authorization of $800 million more in security assistance for Ukraine as its fight with Russia concentrates in east, bringing the total U.S. assistance to Ukraine under the Biden administration to more than $4 billion.

The package includes more than 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems — new drones developed by the Air Force specifically for Ukrainian forces that is similar to the AeroVironment Switchblade drones that have been already provided.

The package also include 72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds and 72 tactical vehicles to tow the Howitzers, as well as field equipment and spare parts.

“This commitment, together with the 18 155mm howitzers announced on April 13, provides enough artillery systems to equip five battalions,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

“The United States will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression,” he added.J

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.