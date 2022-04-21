Three Republican candidates are within the margin of error against vulnerable New Hampshire Senate Democrat Maggie Hassan, a Thursday poll revealed.

Hassan, who is fighting to remain in the Senate after ignoring the president’s catch and release policy, is essentially tied with three Republican candidates: Chuck Morse (+2 percent), Don Bolduc (-1 percent), and Kevin Smith (-1 percent).

The New Hampshire University poll sampled 868 likely 2022 general election voters between April 14-18 with a +/-3.1 percent margin of error. All three Republicans are within the margin of error, and Morse polled two points better than Hassan.

The poll is significant because Hassan’s race is not considered the most tenuous for Democrats. Politico claimed Hassan’s race “leans” blue. Democrats believe Hassan is in a much safer position than far-left candidates in the “toss-up” states of Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. It should be noted establishment Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has no plans to fund any of Hassan’s opponents.

Despite the absence of the Republican establishment in the race, the positive polling for the Republican candidates comes after Hassan inspected the southern border invasion. Hassan spoke about the Biden administration’s open border policies during her visit.

In March, over 221,300 illegal migrants were encountered illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. That number represents a new high for the Biden administration and the worst month since the Department of Homeland Security was founded in 2002, according to the Republican National Committee’s research team. March’s number was also the third highest on record.

While inspecting the invasion, Hassan published a video speaking about the need to secure the border but failed to mention Biden’s “catch and release” policy. The policy refers to the administration’s policy of releasing migrants throughout the nation while they await a court hearing rather than detaining them, as required by law.

“Our frontline personnel need significant additional numbers, people on the ground at the border. They need more technology. They need access roads and, in some places, they need physical barriers,” Hassan said.