Charlie Crist Freaks over Lawmakers Moving to Eliminate Woke Disney’s Self-Governing District

Rep. Charlie Crist (R-FL), who is vying to challenge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in this year’s gubernatorial race, believes it is “boneheaded” to eliminate woke Disney’s self-governing district.

“Attacking Disney, threatening to harm our state’s economic powerhouse that creates so many jobs and brings in so many tourism dollars is a boneheaded move however you look at it,” Crist said, stating that DeSantis a “threat to our state’s economy”:

Attacking Disney, threatening to harm our state’s economic powerhouse that creates so many jobs and brings in so many tourism dollars is a boneheaded move however you look at it. Ron’s a threat to our state’s economy and he’s gotta go in November.https://t.co/cx6IJ9b8hY — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 22, 2022

His remarks follow both the Florida Senate and House passing legislation to end Disney’s special tax and governing district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District. This comes after the woke company openly opposed the anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education act, which bars classroom-led discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade:

BREAKING: Disney is a guest in Florida. Today, we remind them. @GovDeSantis just expanded the Special Session so I could file HB3C which eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 50 yr-old special statute that makes Disney to exempt from laws faced by regular Floridians. — Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 19, 2022

Leftists freaked out over the news, and President Biden has also criticized the move.

“I respect conservatives,” he claimed. “There’s nothing conservative about deciding you’re going to throw Disney out of its present posture because, Mickey Mouse?”

“In fact, you think we should not be able to say, you know, ‘gay’? I mean, what’s going on here? What the hell is going on here?” he asked, repeating the fake news mantra continually repeated by the left.

As Breitbart News reported, the Walt Disney Co. is the “worst performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for the past year, plummeting 31 percent in the last 12 months.”