Charlie Crist Freaks over Lawmakers Moving to Eliminate Woke Disney’s Self-Governing District

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla, speaks at a press conference to announce a solar plower initiative for the state, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in South Miami, Fla. The Democratic U.S. congressman is running for governor of Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Hannah Bleau

Rep. Charlie Crist (R-FL), who is vying to challenge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in this year’s gubernatorial race, believes it is “boneheaded” to eliminate woke Disney’s self-governing district.

“Attacking Disney, threatening to harm our state’s economic powerhouse that creates so many jobs and brings in so many tourism dollars is a boneheaded move however you look at it,” Crist said, stating that DeSantis a “threat to our state’s economy”:

His remarks follow both the Florida Senate and House passing legislation to end Disney’s special tax and governing district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District. This comes after the woke company openly opposed the anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education act, which bars classroom-led discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade:

Leftists freaked out over the news, and President Biden has also criticized the move.

“I respect conservatives,” he claimed. “There’s nothing conservative about deciding you’re going to throw Disney out of its present posture because, Mickey Mouse?”

“In fact, you think we should not be able to say, you know, ‘gay’? I mean, what’s going on here? What the hell is going on here?” he asked, repeating the fake news mantra continually repeated by the left.

As Breitbart News reported, the Walt Disney Co. is the “worst performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for the past year, plummeting 31 percent in the last 12 months.”



