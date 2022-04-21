The radical left on Thursday went bonkers after the Florida legislature voted to eliminate woke Disney’s special tax district.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) proposed terminating Disney’s 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement District because the entertainment company pursued anti-family, transgender programming for young children.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is a 50-year-old special statute that shields Disney from massive amounts of tax obligations and regulations. The statute allows Disney to essentially self-govern. It should be noted Disney employs 38 lobbyists in Florida and has a strong hold on state Democrats and establishment Republicans.

After the House successfully voted to end the district, the radical left immediately took to Twitter to voice their anger over the legislative initiative.

Huffington Post writer, Ann Brenoff, stated Disney should uproot its 25,000-acre theme park complex in Florida and move it elsewhere.

This is what passes for governance in #Florida. #Disney should move out and take those jobs with them. https://t.co/GGZcDAdyvc — Ann Brenoff (@AnnBrenoff) April 21, 2022

Ashton Pittman, Mississippi Free Press writer, said the termination moved forward because Disney “dared” to criticize the state’s “hateful law attacking LGBTQ kids.”

Florida Republicans just passed a bill to punish Walt Disney World because the company dared criticized their openly hateful law attacking LGBTQ kids. https://t.co/sBM5WUaHrO — Ashton Pittman 🌻🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@ashtonpittman) April 21, 2022

Political branding strategist, Rachel Bitecofer, who hosts a Ukrainian flag in her Twitter bio, said the Republicans’ initiative is just about showing “they’ve got you by the balls.”

Disney. Delta. If you have a lot of infrastructure laid down in a Red State, Republicans want you to know they've got you by the balls. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺 (@RachelBitecofer) April 21, 2022

Rosanna Arquette, an “activist” who states “Racism Is Terrorism,” said Democrats should register more voters to change the law. Republicans overtook Democrats in voter registration for the first time in the history of Florida in the last few months.

There are many beautiful human beings in Florida that are organizing and registering voters that will bring humanity to their state — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 21, 2022

The USA Singers, which stands “with Democracy” and opposes “Fascism,” said Republicans want to cancel “Disney, Sesame Street, Mr. Potato Head, football, baseball, basketball, NASCAR, Democracy, and free & fair elections.”

Liberals want to cancel racism, sexism, inequality, inequity, injustice, poverty, homelessness, suffering, & student loan debt. Conservatives want to cancel Disney, Sesame Street, Mr. Potato Head, football, baseball, basketball, NASCAR, Democracy, and free & fair elections. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 21, 2022

Judd Legum, who writes “Popular Information” and is “dedicated to accountability journalism,” said the Republicans are abusing power. Florida Republicans control the House, Senate, and governorship.

I wonder if any other states would be interested in the tourism revenue from Disney World… — Craig Beilinson (@cbeilinson) April 21, 2022

Mr. Jeremy Newberger, “Emmy nominated Filmmaker, TV Director, joke writer,” tweeted that “Florida doesn’t want the kind of tourists who visit Disney. They would prefer the kind of tourists who visited the Capitol on 1/6.”

Florida doesn't want the kind of tourists who visit Disney. They would prefer the kind of tourists who visited the Capitol on 1/6. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 21, 2022

