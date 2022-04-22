President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is 41.3 percent, with 56 percent disapproving in the most recent Gallup poll.

This poll is ultimately a bad sign for Democrats facing a tough midterm election and who have closely aligned themselves with him. Biden’s current job approval with Gallup is essentially unchanged from last quarter’s poll, which had him at 41.7 percent.

“Biden’s low job approval rating stands as a significant threat to the Democratic Party’s chances of maintaining its slim majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.” Gallup wrote.

Gallup also noted that “low job approval rating usually don’t improve before the midterm elections” and that unpopular presidents usually lose seats at a much higher rate than presidents with higher approval.

A study by Gallup showed that unpopular presidents usually lose on average 37 seats compared to more popular presidents. With modern presidents, Barack Obama lost the greatest amount of Democrat seats, 63 seats, in 2010 during his midterm election.

While it’s not impossible to gain back some of his popularity, only one president — former President Donald Trump — was able to gain back his job approval rating before the midterms:

To date, only one president — Trump — saw any gains in his job approval ratings between the fifth and seventh quarters in office. The seventh quarter concludes Oct. 19, just weeks before the midterm elections. In Trump’s case, his job approval increased only marginally, from 39% to 41%, and not nearly enough to alter the dynamics of the election that saw Republicans lose 40 House seats and control of that chamber.

Gallup explained that Biden has little hope of having any significant improvement, “not only because of the historical record for second-year presidents but because his approval ratings have been stuck in the low 40s for eight months.”

For Biden to get above the 50 percent threshold, he would have to improve by ten points, which would be historical for any president. This also gives the president’s party little hope of keeping control of the House and Senate.

The Gallup poll was based on telephone interviews from a random sample size of 1,018 adults nationwide. Gallup had a margin of error plus or minus four percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.