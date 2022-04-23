Poll: 70 Percent Say Country Is Headed in the Wrong Direction

Most Americans feel as though the country is headed in the wrong direction under Biden, an AP/NORC survey released Friday found.

As Americans face record inflation and continue to deal with gas prices, their view of the country’s direction is sour, as 70 percent said it is headed in the wrong direction, well into the second year of Biden’s presidency. That opinion is shared by 93 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of independents, and 49 percent of Democrats.

Another 49 percent of Democrats said the country is headed in the right direction, but just 7 percent of Republicans and 24 percent of independents agree.

Seventy percent, overall, also describe the nation’s economy as “poor,” a sentiment shared by all political ideologies — 90 percent of Republicans, 76 percent of independents, and 52 percent of Democrats.

Coinciding with that is the fact that 66 percent disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the economy, and 54 percent disapprove of his overall job as president.

The survey was taken April 14-18, 2022, among 1,085 adults and has a +/- 3.9 percent margin of error.

It follows a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released this week, which showed respondents identifying the economy as the top issue determining how they will vote in the upcoming November 8, 2022, midterm election.