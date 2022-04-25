Patrick McHenry Bows out of GOP Leadership Race

House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Patrick McHenry (R-NC) reportedly will focus on becoming the committee chairman next year if Republicans take the House, instead of jockeying for a leadership position.

McHenry told colleagues he found it more appealing to work on passing the Republican agenda through the House Financial Services Committee than vie for a potential position as the House Majority Whip.

McHenry has been in office for 20 years and served as the House Republican chief deputy whip when House Republicans were last in the majority.

McHenry’s move to stay as the top Republican on the committee will serve as a disappointment to Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), and Andy Barr (R-KY), who all had hoped to take the post.

McHenry has $2.4 million in his campaign account and $750,000 in his leadership PAC. The North Carolina conservative has also unveiled many bills that could signal what sort of legislation he could champion as the chairman of the Financial Services Committee.

McHenry has led Republican opposition to the Democrats’ anti-China bill, the America COMPETES Act, contending that the bill would do nothing to combat a rising China and that Democrats remain “desperate” for a win.

“This Democrat bill does nothing to combat the rise of the Chinese Communist Party,” McHenry said in a statement in January. “Speaker Pelosi has once again put together a partisan bill with no Republican input.”

House Financial Services Republicans, led by McHenry, noted that they have released many proposals they believe would actually counter China, including:

“This is bad process, bad policy, and represents an unserious approach born of Democrats’ desperation for a win—after failing on everything from inflation to the COVID response,” McHenry added.

McHenry has also pushed back against President Joe Biden and progressives’ “nefarious assault on bitcoin and digital currencies.

“We have to stop the nefarious efforts of this administration and those in the progressive left trying to stop digital assets, cryptocurrencies and, and blockchain technology,” McHenry told Breitbart News in an interview in January.

McHenry, with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), introduced the Keep Innovation in America Act, a bipartisan bill that would fix the digital asset reporting requirements in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The legislation would clarify the definition of “broker” so that non-brokers in the digital currency industry such as miners, validators, hardware and software developers, and protocol developers do not have to comply with onerous requirements.

The North Carolina congressman said, “We have to have a whole we have to have a holistic look at this. In the next year, though, if we can stop bad policy from happening, it would be the biggest win for freedom and the biggest win for web 3.0.”