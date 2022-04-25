Report: Senior Joe Biden Adviser Cedric Richmond Plans White House Exit

Charlie Spiering

Cedric Richmond, the director of the White House office of public engagement, plans to exit the building, according to reports on Monday.

The reports appeared after Richmond spent part of the weekend in Delaware with Biden and golfed with the president on Sunday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki described Richmond as a “vital essential adviser” to the president, but did not confirm or deny the reports.

“I have nothing to announce at this point,” said Psaki, but teased that when she did, Richmond would have a “new important role.”

Richmond is one of Biden’s close connections with the black community and faith communities, as well as with Democrat members of Congress.

Richmond is one of the most senior advisers to exit the White House to date.

Senior advisor Anita Dunn left in July but has already made plans to return to assist with messaging, according to reports

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to leave soon, as she has already lined up a media job with MSNBC.

