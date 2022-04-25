South Carolina Officer Shot, Killed After Responding to Call

A Cayce, South Carolina, K-9 officer was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning.

ABC News reports that Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr responded to the call and was standing outside a house talking with an individual when someone inside the house shot at him, killing him.

WJBF notes that Barr had been “shot and injured by a suspect in 2017 when he was a trainee.” That shooting in 2017 occurred after Barr chased a fleeing suspect on foot.

In addition to being a police officer, Barr was also a captain at Monetta Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department mourned his death, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own. Drew Barr was a Captain with our department. Drew was shot and killed in the line of duty with Cayce Public Safety. Please pray for his family.”

