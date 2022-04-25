Former President Donald Trump is leading President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, a Harvard-Harris survey released this month found.

Overall, 58 percent of voters believe the country is headed on the wrong track — a sharp change over the last year, as 53 percent said the country was headed on the right track last summer, early in Biden’s presidency.

Several surveys across the country show Americans giving Biden failing ratings on the economy, and this is no different, as 60 percent now say the economy is “weak” under Biden. As a result, 54 percent disapprove of Biden. In March 2021, that figure stood at 39 percent.

The survey found Trump standing as the fan favorite in the Republican primary, garnering 58 percent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) 13 percent. When pitched against Biden for a head-to-head rematch, Trump bests Biden 45 percent to 43 percent, with 12 percent remaining undecided. His lead grows to six percent when matched against Vice President Kamala Harris, 47 percent to 41 percent:

The survey was taken April 20-21, 2022, among 1,966 registered voters and coincides with a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released this month, which also found Trump leading Biden by two percentage points:

Biden plans on running for reelection, reportedly telling former President Barack Obama that he will do so in order to defeat Trump.

“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump,” a source with knowledge of the conversation said. “I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor.”

Trump, on the other hand, has not made any formal announcements, but he has dropped several hints over the past year, predicting that Americans will be “very, very happy” with his decision.