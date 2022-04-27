Donald Trump Jr. launched the Second Amendment Task Force on Wednesday to fight the left’s efforts to cripple gun rights in the U.S.

FOX News Digital quoted Trump Jr. speaking about the group, saying:

The Second Amendment is the whole ballgame; it’s the freedom that protects all of our other freedoms. Unfortunately the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress are hellbent on eroding our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms, whether it’s nominating radical gun-grabbers to senior positions in the executive branch or pushing anti-gun legislation. The Second Amendment Task Force is entirely devoted to ensuring the Left is never successful in disarming American citizens.

Trump Jr. explained that the idea for the Second Amendment Task Force grew out of his successful opposition to President Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) nominee David Chipman last year.

Trump Jr. said, “The idea for the group came from our successful effort to stop a radical anti-gun lobbyist from becoming the head of the ATF.”

On July 13, 2021, Breitbart News spoke with Trump Jr. during the left’s push to confirm Chipman and Trump Jr. said: “David Chipman is an anti-2nd Amendment radical, who has a long record of supporting gun confiscation and restricting the rights of law abiding gun owners. Conservatives and supporters of the 2nd Amendment must do everything in our power to stop his confirmation as head of the ATF. I’m proud to to use my megaphone to lead the charge against him and to stop Biden’s unconstitutional gun control agenda in its tracks.”

On September 9, 2021, Breitbart News reported that the pushback against Chipman was succeeding and his nomination was to be withdrawn.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.