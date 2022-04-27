Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Claims the Democrat Party Is ‘Not a Cult’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed on Wednesday the Democrat Party is not a cult but a coalition of intersectionality.

“We’re not a cult, we’re a coalition,” Jeffries explained. “If you’re a cult it’s very easy, you just take orders from the cult leader… Just bend the knee to the cult leader and fall in line.”

“That’s a cult,” he claimed. “We’re a coalition that represents the broadest possible coalition gorgeous mosaic of the American people.”

Jeffries added he is “thankful for patriotic Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger” who do not support former President Donald Trump’s American First policies. Jeffries suggested Trump’s America First policies are synonymous with a cult.

Jeffries’s “coalition” claims to collect all “marginalized” groups under one umbrella while excluding those who the Democrats deem not marginalized.

Marginalized groups include all varieties of individual characteristics. Those characteristics include “race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender, and life experiences, and region, and yes, ideology,” according to Jeffries.

Jeffries’s form of politics is called “intersectionality.”

Former President Barack Obama was the first leader of the Democrat Party to wield intersectionality successfully. Under President Joe Biden, the politics of intersectionality has fallen prey to party infighting, such as between the Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

