Transgender Rikers Inmate Convicted of Raping Female Prisoner

A man who identifies as a woman has been convicted of raping a female inmate while being kept in the women’s section of Rikers Island in New York, the New York Post reported Monday.

Ramel Blount, 33, otherwise known as “Diamond Blount,” was sentenced to seven years in prison and eight years of post-release supervision after taking an “apparent plea deal” and pleading guilty to attempted rape. Blount must also register as a sex offender.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Blount attacked a 33-year-old woman on Feb. 8, 2021 in the bathroom at the Rose M. Singer center after she had finished showering.

“Blount held the victim down by the back of her neck and raped her, investigators said. The victim reported the incident to jail officials, and a rape kit was administered, which matched Blount’s DNA in the New York State Registry,” the report states.

Clark issued a statement of April 25 saying: “Sexual Violence against anyone is unacceptable.” Clark made no mention of the fact that the rape was committed by a man at a women’s prison, the National Review noted.

The publication observed that the Rikers attack is not the “first of its kind.”

“In Seattle’s prison system, where the gender-identity relocation rule is practiced but not yet codified into law, multiple incidents of sexual abuse by convicted transgender felons have occurred at the Washington Corrections Center for Women, formerly the only exclusively female jail in Washington state,” according to the report. “In January, a draft executive order from President Biden leaked that, if issued, would order the U.S. attorney general to reinstitute a federal policy, revoked under the Trump administration, allowing male criminals to be housed at women’s prisons if they claim to identify as female.”

