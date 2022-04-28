Donald Trump Endorses Sheriff Joe Lombardo for Nevada Governor

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the GOP primary race for Nevada governor on Wednesday.

Trump hailed Lombardo for his past military service and his devotion to populist issues in his enthusiastic backing.

“Sheriff Joe Lombardo is running for Governor of the Great State of Nevada. A U.S. Army and Nevada National Guard veteran, Joe joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1988 and has bravely served and protected the people of Nevada for the past 34 years,” Trump wrote.

“As Governor, Joe will fiercely Protect our under-siege Second Amendment, Oppose Sanctuary Cities, Support our Law Enforcement, Veto any Liberal Tax Increase, Protect Life, and Secure our Elections. Joe Lombardo is the leader Nevada needs, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor!” he added.

Trump chose Lombardo over former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller (R), who lost a reelection bid in 2018 despite Trump’s support. Trump blamed the loss on Heller’s initial opposition to his candidacy in 2016.

“What happened with Dean Heller is, I tried for him, but my base did not believe him,” Trump said. “They wouldn’t go for him because Dean Heller was really hostile in my race.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Joe Lombardo for Governor of Nevada pic.twitter.com/5tBkGNVM79 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 28, 2022

Trump’s endorsement of Lombardo should provide some heavy sway in his favor. In the senate race, the Trump-endorsed Adam Laxalt has polled way ahead of his competitors in the primary.

“Former Nevada Attorney General and current Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has mounted a huge lead in Nevada’s Republican primary race, a Wednesday WPA Intelligence poll revealed,” Breitbart News recently reported.

“Trump-endorsed Laxalt leads his opponents with 57 percent of the vote, according to the poll. Opponents Sam Brown (19 percent), Bill Hockstedler (1 percent), and Sharelle Mendenhall (1 percent) polled substantially behind Laxalt, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Eighteen percent were undecided,” it added.

