Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) bashed the Biden administration on Friday after it announced the creation of a Disinformation Governance Board led by radical “disinformation chief” Nina Jankowicz, concluding that the administration simply wants to “put out false narratives,” “perpetuate hoaxes,” and silence critics.

“I honestly thought this was just a belated April fool’s joke,” the governor said of the creation of the Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation bureau.

“It’s basically a Ministry of Truth, and what they want to do is they want to be able to put out false narratives without people being able to speak out and fight back,” DeSantis said.

“They want to be able to say things like Russia collusion and perpetuate hoaxes and then have people like us be silenced,” he continued, explaining that the left wants to be able to push coronavirus lockdowns, advocate school closures, and advance other things “that are not supported by the evidence.”

“But then when you speak out, they want to stifle dissent,” he said, making it clear that Florida rejects the bureau.

“We believe it’s essential that individual Floridians and Americans are able to speak out against false narratives trying to be jammed down our throats by this regime,” DeSantis said before mentioning the radical leader of the bureau, Nina Jankowicz — someone who herself has pushed fake news, advocating for lockdowns and pushing Russia collusion conspiracy theories. Jankowicz has said a number of radical things publicly, even once contending that online mockery of women such as Vice President Kamala Harris, and other women in power, is a threat to national security.

DeSantis said the Biden administration’s latest move is “not acceptable” and reemphasized that Florida will not tolerate it.

Rather than listening to Americans and trying to do better, DeSantis said, the Biden administration is taking a different approach, trying to “shut up everybody who’s criticizing your bad policies.”

“It seems like they’re trying to do the latter. They want to stifle dissent, and I can feel, though, the public is sick of this and you also see it with Elon musk purchasing Twitter,” he added, noting that there is a lot of momentum now behind having free speech and “speaking the truth to a very decaying and discredited ruling elite in this country.”

“But clearly, our entire principles that the country was founded on, you cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country,” the governor added, promising that they are “not gonna let Biden get away with this one.”