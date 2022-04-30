Donald Trump Endorses Indiana Rep. Greg Pence for Congress

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Indiana Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) in his bid for reelection on Friday, just days before the primary.

Trump touted Pence’s past military service, pro-life views, and strength on the second amendment and our southern border in his endorsement.

“Congressman Greg Pence is doing a great job representing the people of Indiana’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump said. “A former First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, Greg continues to proudly serve our Country in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Congressman Greg Pence pic.twitter.com/DCkIdzvIsD — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 29, 2022

“Greg is working hard to reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation and restore the respect our Country deserves from abroad,” Trump added. “He is Strong on the Border, Protects Life, Defends the Second Amendment, and Supports our brave Military and Vets. Greg Pence has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Pence, who is running for his second term in office, is the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is not the only representative the former president endorsed on Friday evening. Trump also endorsed Indiana Reps. Jackie Walorski (R), Victoria Spartz (R), and Larry Bucshon (R).

Indiana’s Republican primary will take place on May 3.