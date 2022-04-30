Nolte: Biden’s Dominatrix of Disinformation Is Freaking Me Out

So we’ve got ourselves a Ministry of Truth, and America’s new Dominatrix of Disinformation is a lunatic named Nina Jankowicz.

The point I’m about to make is important. This means I need you to focus. So…

For just a moment, let’s forget about the terrifying notion of the federal government, especially a government run by extremist Democrats and a corrupt Deep State, creating a “Disinformation Governance Board.”

For just a moment, let’s forget that the very same people behind the “Disinformation Governance Board” are the very same people behind the Russia Collusion Hoax, the Global Warming Hoax, the fairy tale about how men can magically transform into women, and that chemically castrating nine-year-olds is a good thing.

Let’s remove from our minds how these same people handled a very real and very damning laptop owned by Hunter Biden.

Let’s erase from our memory being told inflation is transitory—no, inflation’s not real!–no, inflation’s a good thing!—no, it’s Putiiiinnnn!

Let’s agree to forget being told the president of Russia controls America’s gas prices, that we’re winning the war in Afghanistan, that the border is secure, the Lab Leak Theory is racist, and viruses don’t spread at Black Lives Matter riots.

Let’s delete all that for a moment because I want to focus on one thing… One question…

What is it about Democrats wanting to have sex with little kids?

What is going on?

Did Putin put something in the water that gave Democrats a sudden and uncontrollable desire to rape children? Because that’s what it is. It’s rape. Kids can’t consent. So it’s rape.

Did Democrats always want to rape little kids but are only now pushing to normalize the idea so they can rape all the kids they want, including kids in the classroom?

Listen, I get that this Nina Jankowicz chick is a freak who finds herself absolutely adorable and runs around with a face that screams first wife. I think we all know that few people are more obnoxious than the marginally talented certain they’re on the verge of discovery and worldwide fame. So certain of being discovered are these brittle neurotics that they’re always on … always, always, always on.

And that’s why I call her a dominatrix… Every time she performs, she spreads pain.

Whatever… On close contact, we’re all a little eccentric…

This is what I don’t get.

This right here.

America’s Dominatrix of Disinformation fantasizes about having sex with a child.

If you have some kind of fetish about ghost sex or whatever, it’s a free country. Be a weirdo. Knock yourself out.

But here, right here, we have the Dominatrix of Disinformation openly fantasizing about having sex with a child, with Harry Potter.

Who does that?

WHO DOES THAT?

Who sits around and fantasizes about raping a little boy to the point where they come up with a song?

Who is so certain of their social bubble that they would post a song about raping a child online?

Now, I know what the grooming enablers in the corporate media and Democrat party will say… They’ll say, Harry Potter’s not a real boy. He’s a fictional character. So what’s the big deal?

What’s the big deal?

Oh, so it would be totally okay for me to sit around fantasizing about Cindy Brady? Even to the point where I come up with a song…

Here’s the story of a lovely lady

Who was bringing up three very lovely girls.

All of them had hair of gold, like their mother,

The youngest one… [You fill in the blank. I’m not touching this. You see, I’m not a sick freak who wants to have sex with children. In fact, I’m so not a sick freak; I don’t even want to joke about it to make a point. Why? Because we’re talking about a child!!!!!!!!]

Look at just how broken the left is — Democrats, the corporate media, Hollywood, Big Tech, Big Business… this is how damaged and dangerous they’ve become. To expand a base of power leaking the working class of all races and creeds, these sicker than sick fetishists are looking to bring child groomers, child rapists, and child pornographers into their caucus.

And they’re not even trying to hide it.

