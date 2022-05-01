Indianapolis Resident Discovers Two Alleged Intruders and Opens Fire

An Indianapolis resident discovered two alleged intruders upon returning home Friday morning and opened fire, wounding one of the suspects.

The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday “in the 20 block of Wallace Lane,” FOX 59 reported.

The resident discovered the two alleged male intruders inside his home and opened fire, wounding one, WRTV noted.

The wounded suspect, a 14-year-old, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The second suspect fled the scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police indicate the second suspect is a black male “who may have injuries to his face and/or hands.”

WTHR points out that the resident was on the scene and cooperative with the police when they arrived.

Breitbart News reported that a San Antonio mother shot and killed an intruder Thursday in an effort to save her and protect her three children.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.