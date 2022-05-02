PHOTO: Hillary Clinton Maskless at Met Gala as Masked Black Staffer Attends Her Gown

Former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton went maskless at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday night, as a masked black staffer attended the length train of her shimmering red evening gown.

The unnamed staffer is the latest example in which the “help,” often persons of color, are masked while wealthy liberals, many of whom theoretically support draconian coronavirus restrictions on other people, go maskless at elite celebrations.

Hillary Clinton was not the only one. As Breitabrt News noted, “maskless cosplaying celebrities” hobnobbed with New York’s elite. ” Also in attendance [were] Met Gala Co-Chair Lin-Manuel Miranda, billionaire Telsa Founder Elon Musk, pop star Billie Eilish, and CBS late-night host James Corden.”

In another recent example, pandemic czar Dr. Anthony Fauci was photographed maskless at a party alongside the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday evening, after publicly declining to attend the main event itself.

Similarly, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosted a fundraiser in Napa Valley last August at which dignitaries, politicians, and donors went maskless — while their needs and demands were attended to by waiters, wearing masks.

