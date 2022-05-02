Joe Biden Brain Freeze: There’s ‘Never Been’ a ‘Senator’ from Delaware

President Joe Biden made another rhetorical blunder in a speech at the White House Monday, claiming there had never been a senator from the state of Delaware.The White House / YouTube
“There have not been many senators from Delaware. It’s a small state. As a matter of fact, there’s never been one,” Biden said.
The president was likely trying to recall the fact that there has never been a United States president from the state of Delaware.
Biden spoke about his home state during a speech at a reception marking the end of Ramadan, called Eid al-Fitr, at the White House.
It’s not the first time Biden, a long-time United States senator for Delaware, has referred to the presidency in terms of his old job.
“My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate,” Biden said while on the 2020 campaign trail in South Carolina.
Joe Biden: "My name is Joe Biden. I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate…if you don't like me, you can vote for the other Biden."
Joe Biden is running for… Senate? pic.twitter.com/7EcO3ajAOu
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 25, 2020
