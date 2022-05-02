The 2022 midterm elections will serve as a “shot across the bow” to the “floundering president” and “establishment,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Monday.

“It’s sad, but you know, we have a floundering president,” DeSantis said during Monday’s press conference in Jacksonville, Florida, making it clear that there is “no leadership right now” in the country.

“I mean, that’s just the reality. I wish that wasn’t the case, but you have somebody who clearly is not capable of exercising the type of leadership on the world stage that is going to be going to inspire confidence from our allies, and that is going to inspire fear from our adversaries,” he explained, using Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as an example, expressing the belief that he “would not have done that if he didn’t think that Biden was a pushover.”

He also pointed to actions taken by China, concluding that Biden has “hurt our country’s image abroad.”

Additionally, DeSantis continued, Americans are dealing with inflation caused by poor fiscal policies pushed by Democrats. “In Florida, you know, we, I haven’t seen it below $4 for unleaded [gasoline] for how long,” he said, noting that the situation is worse for Americans in other states with higher taxes.

“We could be alleviating that by expanding our own production here in the United States, but he refuses to do that,” he said, adding that Americans “always” have a way of correcting these issues.

“The first opportunity for correction will be this November,” he said, predicting a dire situation for the Biden administration and Democrats.

“I’m looking forward to those elections because I think that it’s gonna be a huge, huge shot across the bow to the Washington establishment, which is really, I think failed the country time and again,” the governor said.