In the wake of an unprecedented leak of the draft of the United States Supreme Court ruling on a Mississippi law, pro-life conservatives are hailing what would undo the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion the law of the land.

“If the draft opinion made public tonight is the final opinion of the court, we wholeheartedly applaud the decision,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement:

The American people have the right to act through their elected officials to debate and enact laws that protect unborn children and honor women. If Roe is indeed overturned, our job will be to build consensus for the strongest protections possible for unborn children and women in every legislature.

“We also recognize the need for the pro-life movement to continue its existing work to support pregnant women and children in need,” Dannenfelser said.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) blamed Democrats and the left-wing media for the leak, but praised what could be the ultimate outcome.

“The latest attack on the independence of the Supreme Court by the Democrat Party and the corporate media is shameful,” Braun said. “However, if the leaked opinion is accurate then today is a landmark day for the sanctity of human life in our country.”

“I am 100 precent pro-life and pray it is true that the Supreme Court will follow through and save countless lives,” Braun continued.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who now helps people escape working in the abortion industry, praised the decision but said the fight for life is not over.

“This is the news we have been waiting for for 50 years and is truly exciting for those of us seeking to make abortion unthinkable in this country,” Johnson said in a statement:

The majority opinion overturning Roe means means that over a dozen states will be abortion-free due to their trigger laws. The battle to make abortion unthinkable will become more intense as blue states seek to codify abortion until birth while red states seek to protect life from its very beginning.

Leaders with Moms for America also issued a statement.

We at Moms for America proudly stand to protect the unborn and the right to life. Protecting the sanctity of life has been a pillar of mothers and fathers across the globe for decades. We value the family at Moms for America — that means protecting babies from conception to birth and beyond. The leak of the Supreme Court’s decision is unprecedented. It was meant to cause chaos and put the Justices in harm’s way. The radical left will stop at nothing to get their way, and this outrageous breach of ethics and security has proven this point.

“Overturning Roe vs Wade is a win for our country. Every human life is valuable in the sight of God. We are grateful for the Justices who stand on the side of the Constitution and human rights. We are praying for our country, the Justices, our elected leaders, and for every unborn baby that was taken too soon from this world,” Moms for America concluded.

