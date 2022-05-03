Exclusive — Heritage Action: Bernie Sanders Using Supreme Court Leak to Pass ‘Abortion for All’

Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that the Supreme Court leak serves as another attempt from the radical left to pass “Abortion for All” and bully Congress, the Supreme Court, and the American people.

Anderson spoke to Breitbart News about the leaked opinion draft from the Supreme Court that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

The reaction from Democrats and progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been swift; Sanders called upon Congress to eliminate the Senate’s legislative filibuster and vote on and pass legislation, using their 50-50 majority, that would codify Roe v. Wade into law.

“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW,” the Vermont progressive charged. “And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”

Anderson hit back against the activists in corporate media for trying to distract from the “disastrous Biden regime,” saying, “This is a nakedly political attempt from Left-wing activists and their activists in the corporate media to both distract from the disastrous Biden regime and build pressure for nuking the filibuster in order to pass Abortion for All in Congress, which Sen. Bernie Sanders is already calling for. It is an attempt to bully the Court, Congress, and voters alike, but it’s not going to work. The filibuster will stay, and Americans will finally get the chance to protect unborn children and mothers nationwide from the tragedy of abortion.”

Anderson released a statement, saying that lawmakers should enact legislation to protect the sanctity of life. She explained, “All babies have a right to life, and today’s Supreme Court has the opportunity to protect life in a way their predecessors would not.”

She added, “Elected officials at the state and federal levels must take up the same mantle and protect life, using every possible lever to do so. Heritage Action is committed to working with and supporting leaders across the country, mobilizing resources and activating the grassroots to ensure life wins.”