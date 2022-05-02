Josh Hawley to Supreme Court Justice on Leak: ‘Stay Strong’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), a former state attorney general, urged Supreme Court justices on Monday to “stay strong” after someone leaked a draft opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

Someone leaked the draft opinion to Politico, in which the Supreme Court decided to strike down Roe v. Wade. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito circulated the draft opinion inside the nation’s highest court.

“The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right,” Politico writers Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward noted.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote in the draft opinion.

Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that the left is continuing its fight to “corrupt the process.”

“The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate,” he wrote. “The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong.”

The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate. The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong https://t.co/1Ibbe0t2I3 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 3, 2022

The Missouri populist added that if the draft opinion were the Supreme Court’s opinion it would be “morally powerful.”

I will say, if this is the Court’s opinion, it’s a heck of an opinion. Voluminously researched, tightly argued, and morally powerful — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 3, 2022

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.