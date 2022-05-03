Severino: Left Leaked SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Draft, Opinion Upholds Constitution, Returns Legislation to the People

Carrie Severino
Carrie Severino/Facebook
Penny Starr

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network and former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, expressed her opinion on the leak of the court’s draft abortion ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade on social media. 

Severino, who also wrote the best-selling book Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Court, blamed leftists, who she said want to “undermine” the court, while praising the decision’s reasoning.

 

 

 

Mark Paoletta served as a lawyer in the George H.W. Bush White House Counsel’s office and worked on the confirmation of Justice Clarence Thomas. He is a senior fellow at Center for Renewing America and partner at Schaerr Jaffe law firm.

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the draft’s authenticity but also said the final ruling has yet to be issued.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.