The majority of voters believe Roe v. Wade is likely to be overturned, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

The poll comes after a leak from the Court revealed Roe v. Wade may be overturned. The poll sampled 1955 voters on May 3 with a 2-point margin of error.

“How likely do you think it is that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade?” when the poll asked.

Twenty-six percent said it is very likely the Court overturns the ruling. Thirty-one percent said it is somewhat likely the ruling is overturned. Only 18 percent said it’s not too likely, and four percent said it’s not likely at all.

A total of 57 percent said the 1973 court case would be overturned, while a total of 22 percent said it would not, a net difference of 35 points.

According to the Republican National Committee, polling shows Americans are highly skeptical of left-leaning abortion policies.

Seventy-one percent want significant limits on abortion. Seventy-seven percent support banning infanticide. Eighty percent believe third trimester abortions should be illegal.

Americans also oppose taxpayer-funded abortions by a 20-point margin.

