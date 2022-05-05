Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio J.D. Vance slammed his Democrat competitor Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for stating that women should be able to abort their unborn children at any point in pregnancy.

“Here’s Kamala Harris stooge Tim Ryan defending abortion through 40 weeks. This is a barbaric position anywhere in the world (even European nations typically don’t allow abortion after 12 weeks). But it’s an especially radical position in Ohio,” Vance tweeted in response to a clip of Tim Ryan talking to Fox New’s Special Report host Bret Baier on Wednesday.

Here’s Kamala Harris stooge Tim Ryan defending abortion through 40 weeks. This is a barbaric position anywhere in the world (even European nations typically don’t allow abortion after 12 weeks). But it’s an especially radical position in Ohio. https://t.co/ObtePxlUHH — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 5, 2022

The segment was about the influence the leak of the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overrule Roe v. Wade could have on midterm elections. On Monday night, Politico released a draft opinion, seemingly written by Justice Samuel Alito, which would overturn the Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision declaring abortion to be protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Ever since the leak, radical left Democrats have pushed to end the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, legislation which would enshrine abortion on demand and up-to-birth in federal law as well as void all state laws aimed at protecting the lives of the unborn. In the interview, Baier asked Ryan, “As senator, would you have any limits on abortion?”

“Look, you gotta leave it up to the woman, because you and I sitting here are a bunch of — well you and I sitting here can’t account for all of the different scenarios that a woman dealing with the complexities of a pregnancy are going through. How can I figure that out?” Ryan replied.

In the same interview, Ryan called Roe v. Wade “an issue of freedom,” and warned that if the Supreme Court does end up overruling Roe, states like Ohio will roll out “extreme” laws.

“If we move away from that, you’re going to get states like Ohio that have some of the most extreme laws in the whole country, where if you’re a young girl and you’ve been raped or there’s been incest…the state, the government is going to force you to bring that baby to term, and I just don’t think that’s a fundamental value,” he said.