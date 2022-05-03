Far-left members of the “Squad” – Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) – are calling for the abolishment of the filibuster and the expansion of the Supreme Court in reaction to a leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade.

“This will endanger the very people who need access to legal abortion. The Senate must pass the House legislation to codify Roe, #AbolishTheFilibuster, and #ExpandSCOTUS. Safe abortions are still legal and we must keep it that way,” Tlaib wrote, wholly ignoring the fact that overruling Roe would not make abortion illegal, but rather kick the decision back to the states:

This will endanger the very people who need access to legal abortion. The Senate must pass the House legislation to codify Roe, #AbolishTheFilibuster, and #ExpandSCOTUS. Safe abortions are still legal and we must keep it that way. https://t.co/Y5VrUXH6vY — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 3, 2022

“Overturning Roe would put the lives of women across the country at risk. It would fly in the face of decades of precedent and the overwhelming majority of public opinion. And they will not stop here,” Omar said, demanding the expansion of the court.

“Congress must also abolish the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade into law,” she added:

Congress must also abolish the filibuster and pass the Women's Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade into law. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 3, 2022

Similarly, Pressley declared abortion a “fundamental human right” and called on Congress to legislate it:

Abortion care is a fundamental human right and we must legislate like it. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 3, 2022

And Ocasio-Cortez called on Democrats to rally, concluding that Americans elected them so they “could lead in perilous moments like these- to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable, & have a President who uses his legal authority to break through Congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate.”

“It’s high time we do it,” she said:

If we don’t, what message does that send? We can’t sit around, finger point, & hand wring as people’s futures + equality are on the line. It’s time to be decisive, lead with confidence, fight for a prosperous future for all and protect the vulnerable. Leave it all on the field. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

Their calls for action follow after the explosive leak of a draft SCOTUS opinion reportedly drafted by Justice Samuel Alito.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” the opinion, published by Politico, reads in part.