Left-wing pro-life activists gathered outside the Washington, D.C., Medical Examiner’s Office at 11 a.m. on Thursday, demanding a full investigation and autopsies for five late-term aborted babies discovered in late March whom they say might have been partially aborted or killed after birth in violation of federal law.

“The bodies of five late-term babies aborted by Cesare Santangelo, the Butcher of DC, are currently being held by the DC Medical Examiner. Meanwhile, the police and the mayor have refused to conduct an autopsy to determine if some were born alive and later killed (as experts have suggested), or victims of partial birth abortion — both of which are both federal crime,” Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) alleged in a statement. “Nearly 100 members of Congress (listed here, here, and here) have joined us by signing letters demanding a full investigation into these deaths and accountability for Santangelo. Justice for Christopher X, Harriet, Holly, Ángel, and Phoenix begins with an AUTOPSY NOW!”

Photos taken outside D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office by Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie

Founder and executive director of PAAU, Terrisa Bukovinac, and the group’s director of activism, Lauren Handy, said they recovered 115 infants from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services outside of the Washington Surgi Clinic on March 25, including the five late-term aborted babies. Following the discovery, pro-life groups asked neonatal experts, including a former abortionist, to consult on the potential nature of their deaths. Physician experts told Live Action News, upon reviewing photographs of the aborted babies, that they “appear to have been viable human beings, raising questions about potential legal and serious ethical violations by the abortion clinic.”

Time stamps have been included for any photos pertaining to the transportation of fetal remains on the part of Curtis Bay Medical Waste to prove the authenticity of the event timeline. pic.twitter.com/llGUeZxwlI — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) April 6, 2022

“At the bottom of the box was a clear plastic bag with five more containers. One much bigger than the remaining four. Lauren reached into the largest bucket and removed the remains of a beautiful, intact and nearly full-term baby boy we named Christopher X,” Bukovinac said at a previous press conference. “I think I can speak for both Lauren and I when I say this was the most devastating and soul-crushing experience of our lives. Not even years of anti-abortion advocacy could have prepared us for that moment.”

Bukovinac said they found four more late-term aborted babies with “a range of injuries, including a fully intact girl we named Harriet, who had one eye open and an incision in the back of her neck, her brain suctioned out and her skull crushed.”

(Caution: disturbing and graphic images)

Due to the injuries the larger children sustained, specifically Harriet, PAAU believes they may have been killed via partial birth abortion, or that they were born alive and left to die, which is a federal crime. pic.twitter.com/UF6Gz6kp5v — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) April 6, 2022

PAAU said another child was found intact still contained in its amniotic sac.

“A feticide is generally used during abortion procedures after 20 weeks’ gestation, to cause an unborn baby a heart attack, which helps prevent a live birth and the excruciating pain of total dismemberment,” she said. “But in 2013, Live Action captured undercover footage of abortionist Cesare Santangelo … admitting that he does not use feticide.”

“Because of this admission, and the advanced gestational ages of these babies and their intact condition, the likelihood that some were born alive is undeniable,” she continued. “Additionally, the injuries sustained by Harriet strongly imply she was the victim of a partial birth abortion.”

If PAAU’s allegations are true, Santangelo could have violated the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act. On Wednesday, PAAU announced a $25,000 reward for any whistleblower who comes forward with information that leads to a conviction of Santangelo.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.