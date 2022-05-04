Watch: Pro-Life Group Announce $25K Reward for Info Against ‘The Butcher of D.C.’ Abortionist Dr. Cesare Santangelo

Update: Pro-life activists from the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) have entered the Washington Surgi-Clinic to protest abortionist Dr. Cesare Santangelo, who they call “the Butcher of D.C.”

Earlier Wednesday, the group announced a $25K reward for any whistleblower who comes forward with information that leads to a conviction of Santangelo.

Watch: Pro-Life Group Announces $25K Reward for Info Against Abortionist Dr. Cesare Santangelo.



Read more:

‘Horrific and Disturbing Evidence of Infanticide’: Aborted Babies Discovered in D.C.

Watch Live: Pro-Life Activists Demand ‘Transparent Autopsy’ of Five Late-Term Aborted Babies Discovered in DC