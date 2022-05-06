Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday signed a $1.2 billion tax relief package, the largest tax relief package in the state’s history, which, in part, makes key baby items tax free for one year.

The governor signed what he described as the “largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida,” giving relief to millions of Floridians on key items that have skyrocketed over the course of Biden’s presidency. That includes “really critical needs like gas, diapers, disaster supplies, tools for skilled trades, [and] recreational activities.”

“Families are going to be able to save for things that that really matter for them,” he said, first announcing specific tax relief for baby items.

“Diapers, clothes, and shoes for babies and toddlers will be tax free for one year, beginning July 1, 2022,” DeSantis said. “Children’s books will be tax free, for three months starting May 14 and that will go through August 14 leading right into the school year.”

Indeed, the sales tax exemption period on children’s diapers, as well as baby and toddler clothing, apparel, and shoes, will run from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

“During this sales tax exemption period, tax is not due on the retail sale of children’s diapers or on baby and toddler clothing, apparel, and shoes primarily intended for children age 5 or younger,” the TIP sheet reads.

Other tax holiday categories include:

Children’s books: May 14-August 14, 2022

Disaster Preparedness: May 28-June 10, 2022

Freedom Week items: July 1-7, 2022

Energy Star Appliances: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Home Gardening: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024

Back to School: June 25 – August 7, 2022

Tool Time: September 3-9, 2022

Motor Fuel: October 1-31, 2022

Shevaun Harris, secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families, spoke at the press conference and said the tax reductions “will have a major impact to families with young children across the state, including the thousands of wonderful foster and adoptive parents who have opened up their homes to children in our care.”

“For the next year, as the governor stated, baby and toddler clothing, shoes and diapers will be exempt from taxation. Florida is home to more than one million children under the age of five and welcome 600 newborns each day. As a mom, I know firsthand how helpful this relief will be,” she added.

