Joe Biden Silent as Leftists Descend on the Homes of Supreme Court Justices

President Joe Biden continued his personal silence about leftists targeting the homes of Supreme Court justices, after a weekend of protests sparked by the leaked draft of a Roe v. Wade opinion.

The president did not voice opposition to the weekend protests during his trip home to Delaware, and he did not address it on Monday when he returned to the White House.

He also held a White House event in the Rose Garden on affordable internet access and signed a Ukraine aid bill in the Oval Office without mentioning the public threats to the Supreme Court justices.

The Washington, DC area home addresses of the originalist Supreme Court justices were published online last week, as calls for protests escalated among left-wing supporters of abortion.

On Saturday night, roughly 100 people marched one the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland as well as the home of Chief Justice John Roberts.

Activists present said no home address is out of bounds if justices are considering rolling back Roe v. Wade.

“We’re about to get doomsday, so I’m not going to be civil to that man at all,” Lacie Wooten-Holway told The Washington Post, referring to Kavanaugh.

Leftist group ShutDown DC has also scheduled a protest at the home of Samuel Alito on Monday night.

Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft opinion, was reportedly relocated with his family from their home to an undisclosed location.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett have also been singled out by activists for their legal views.

The White House continues resisting calls for protesters from showing up at the private homes of Supreme Court Justices, describing it as a distraction from the issue of legal abortion.

“Look, I think the President’s view is that there’s a lot of passion,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday when asked about leftists targeting the justices’ homes for protests.

On Monday morning, the White House offered a mild statement expressing Biden’s belief against “violence, threats or vandalism.”

“Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety,” Paski said in a statement on Twitter.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized the White House for playing “word games” on the issue.

“Biden needs to clearly condemn the mob for *showing up at private homes* at night (with kids present) to intimidate the Justices,” he wrote on social media. “This intimidation is unlawful and unamerican.”