Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) says President Joe Biden is “purposefully” increasing illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border “for a cynical political policy” to “buy votes.”

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Roy accused the Biden administration of not being interested in securing the southern border — for political reasons.

In recent days, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) has documented that while there are severe shortages of baby formula in grocery stores across the U.S., baby formula is piled high at processing centers along the border for border crossers and illegal aliens bringing their babies.

Roy said Biden has created the issue, ensuring that Americans are hit with scarcity while millions are invited to the southern border with lax enforcement policies.

“Not one of us would say that if there’s a baby in the southern part of Texas because of our very broken system that we don’t want to find a way to ensure that baby can get formula, because all of us believe in caring for human beings,” Roy said.

“But when this administration creates the very environment that endangers those babies and endangers their parents, empowers cartels, has migrants dying by the hundreds … in south Texas on ranches dying, in the Rio Grande, our guardsmen dying in the Rio Grande trying to save those migrants…” he continued.

“All of this is happening because Alejandro Mayorkas on behalf of a president who doesn’t care about securing the border is using asylum as an excuse … they’re purposefully using it, they’re using these babies, these people as shields for a cynical political policy of not securing the border so they can probably buy votes … but it is wrong. These are people, they’re not pawns,” Roy said.

Breitbart News editor in chief Alex Marlow noted that the issue is “system-wide.”

“It’s not that we begrudge formula to a single baby on the planet, it’s that we’re encouraging … it’s another magnet to send a signal to the cartels that we’re going to subsidize you,” Marlow said. “We’re subsidizing their illegal business by giving all these incentives for people to come here into our country illegally.”

Roy said the massive waves of illegal immigration and drug trafficking are “impeachable” offenses for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“What they are doing is causing harm to human beings, Americans dying from fentanyl, Americans’ property getting destroyed, Americans who are being denied our ability to care for our own people because our resources are being directed to others,” Roy said.

“The blood is on their hands,” Roy said of Biden, Mayorkas, and elected Democrats.

In April, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 201,000 border crossers and illegal aliens, the highest rate of illegal immigration for the month of April in American history. From February 2021 to March 2022, the Biden administration released more than 836,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

