David McCormick has taken a narrow lead in the contentious Republican Senate primary race in Pennsylvania, according to an internal tracking survey shared just three days out from election day.

The survey, taken by the pro-McCormick super PAC Honor Pennsylvania, showed McCormick up one point over Kathy Barnette and Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to a screenshot of the survey shared by GOP consultant Mark Harris.

The survey showed McCormick at 25 percent and Barnette and Oz tied with 24 percent each. Harris noted Oz did not appear favorably among undecided voters while both McCormick and Barnette did.

The final 2 nights did see Barnette hitting a plateau. Ozs image has degraded throughout the week while Dave’s saw a marginal improvement. It’s a close three way race where every vote will matter. pic.twitter.com/iqI9yb3AwX — Mark Davin Harris (@markdharris) May 14, 2022

The survey comes after Barnette saw a last-minute and unexpected spike in support following the most recent Senate primary debate, in which she revealed in a compelling story that she was a product of rape and that her mother had her at the age of 12.

The primary has since become a tight three-way battle between McCormick, Oz, and Barnette. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Oz and warned against voting for Barnette, contending that Barnette would be unable to compete in the general election against likely candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

The tracking survey, taken among 1,000 respondents, showed that in the past two days, McCormick has seen a small surge while Barnette is shown to have hit a ceiling. Oz’s support, by contrast, has dipped during the past week.

Prior to this survey, the most recent poll, taken by InsiderAdvantage/Fox 29 from May 7 to 9, showed Oz in the lead at 22.5 percent, followed by Barnette at 20.9 percent and McCormick at 18.5 percent.

All three were within a tight four-point margin, and 25.9 percent of respondents said they were still undecided on a candidate.

The primary takes place on Tuesday, May 17.