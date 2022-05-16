A growing share of Americans believe the U.S. has gone too far in accommodating the demands of transgender activists, says a survey by NBC News released Sunday.

The survey compared respondents’ sentiments over the past several years, finding that 33 percent of Americans this year think “we have gone too far in accepting transgender people,” compared to 26 percent in 2021, 33 percent in 2016, and 24 percent in 2015.

However, 35 percent of those polled said “we have not gone far enough in ending discrimination against transgender people.” Thirty-eight percent felt the same in 2021, 33 percent in 2016, and 35 percent in 2015. More notably, the percentage of people who believe “we have reached a reasonable balance when it comes to this issue” has decreased from 34 percent in 2015 to 25 percent in 2022.

What a tragic state of affairs when someone gets tearful *because* gender non-conforming kids are being PROTECTED from being pathologised and medicated 'til they're sterile and having surgery to remove healthy body parts. https://t.co/A0ru9KUQFC — gender is harmful (@genderisharmful) April 21, 2022

The survey results come as the Biden administration, far-left Democrats, and transgender activists continue to push their agenda further, even demanding that minors have access to puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and sex change surgeries. Another recent poll revealed that these demands are not popular with a majority of voters as Democrats head into the midterms. The American Principles Project (APP) poll probed six Senate battleground states — Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Hampshire — and found that 56 percent of likely voters support a ban on sex changes for children, and 56 percent support a law protecting girls’ sports.

“Advocates for the transgender ideology have admitted they cannot persuade their own progressive allies, or even ‘persuadable’ swing voters, to back their revolutionary goal of suppressing Americans’ recognition of sex differences,” Breitbart News previously reported.

The advocates’ messaging guide released last year admits the public rejects their demands, even when the advocates hide the scientific evidence of human heterosexuality and the multiplying reports of medical damage, professional corruption, personal traumas, manipulative grooming, and social rejection.

The NBC News survey was conducted by Hart Research Associates/Public Opinion Strategies on May 5-7 and May 9-10 with 1,000 adults, including 750 who were interviewed via cell phone. The margin of error for 1,000 interviews among adults is ±3.10 percent. The margin of error for 790 interviews among registered voters is ± 3.49 percent.