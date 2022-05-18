Wednesday marks the ninth consecutive day that gas prices have reached yet another record high in President Joe Biden’s America, with no immediate relief in sight.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit another record high on Wednesday, reaching $4.567. That reflects a five-cent increase in the last day and a roughly 16-cent increase over the last week alone. In the last month, the national average for regular gas jumped by 48 cents.

Currently, the national average for mid-grade fuel is $4.912. Premium is now well over $5.00 a gallon, standing at $5.200. Diesel also hit a new record high on Wednesday, with the national average standing at $5.577.

Several states are seeing average figures far above the national average, including California, where the average price now tops $6.00 — $6.050. Notably, no state has an average price under $4.00 per gallon.

BREAKING: The nationwide average for a gallon of gas hits a record price for the NINTH straight day — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2022

“Joe Biden has set a new record — Americans are now paying an average of more than $4.50 per gallon because of his failed agenda,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Biden continues to double down “on the policies that put Americans in this mess.”

Democrats, however, are still refusing to take the blame, at least publicly. Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) placed the blame both on Russia and on oil and gas companies — not on Democrat policies and Biden’s systematic effort to crush American energy independence since taking office.

WATCH:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Facebook