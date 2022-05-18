Republican Senators Reject Gun Control as a Response to Buffalo Mass Shooting

Republican Sens. are rejecting calls for gun control coming from President Joe Biden and other Democrats in the wake of the Buffalo, New York, mass shooting.

The Hill notes Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY) Charles Grassley (R-IA) have made very clear gun control is a non-starter.

On Tuesday, Barrasso responded to the Democrat push for gun control, saying, “It just doesn’t seem to be helpful to me to go after law-abiding citizens and our Second Amendment rights, so I’m going to continue to hold that position.”

Grassley said, “I think I heard a Black person from Buffalo on television say that guns don’t kill, people kill. So what are you going to accomplish by gun control?”

Grassley was referencing the Buffalo resident who went viral in an interview after the shooting.

The resident told FOX News: “I feel bad for the people that was in there because after the security guard got shot…[the attacker] was shooting people still.”

The resident added, “If more people were armed—and knew what they were doing with a gun—because it’s not the gun. It’s the person with the gun that don’t know how to act.”

Breitbart News noted the Buffalo grocery shooter acquired his gun legally. ABC 7 indicated the attacker used a rifle which was purchased at a store in Broome County, New York.

A purchase at a gun store requires passage of background check.

