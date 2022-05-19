Since taking office in late January 2021, President Joe Biden has released about 954,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States — a foreign population twice the size of Miami, Florida, and larger than the resident populations of five states.

In April, as Breitbart News reported, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released nearly 118,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities via its expansive Catch and Release network.

The network ensures that border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the southern border are briefly detained before being released into the U.S. interior by way of buses and domestic commercial flights often paid for by taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The number of releases in April is in addition to the roughly 836,000 border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior from February 2021 to March 2022.

Altogether, from February 2021 to April 2022, Biden has released about 954,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities — more than twice Miami, Florida’s population, where about 461,000 residents live and larger than the populations of South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, and Wyoming.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, sources at DHS have said that they are currently acting as a “full service travel agency” for border crossers and illegal aliens.

“We’re aiding and abetting illegal entry to the United States,” the source said. “We’re using government cars to transport people to American towns. It’s working like an Uber service.”

Biden is still moving forward with plans to end the Title 42 public health authority at the border that has been used by Border Patrol to quickly return illegal aliens to Mexico. A federal judge, appointed by former President Trump, is blocking the end of Title 42 as the issue makes its way through the courts.

If Biden ends Title 42, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) has said some 18,000 border crossers and illegal aliens could be released into the U.S. interior every day, noting “that is the same as admitting a new state of Alaska every 40 days.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.