Herschel Walker Clinches Georgia’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary

Trump-backed Georgia Republican Herschel Walker, a former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner, won his party primary for the U.S. Senate according to the Associated Press, which called the race at 7:56 p.m. E.T.

Walker, who led in every public poll against his closest challenger Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, was expected to easily win his party’s primary, with little chance that he would not breeze past 50 percent Tuesday night.

The Republican Senate nominee, whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed since last year, has been a household name in the Peach State since his time playing football for the University of Georgia and winning the Heisman Trophy before going on to play in both the NFL and the Olympics.

As Breitbart News has reported that unlike Trump’s other endorsements in the state, Walker’s was “uncontroversial.” Trump was publicly encouraging Walker to run in the early months of 2021, which more than likely persuaded him to announce his candidacy last August.

In early May, Walker appeared to acknowledge a possible blowout in the primary and invited his GOP opponents, their staff, and supporters to a “unity celebration” in an “effort to bring everyone together” on election day.

Walker’s campaign said in a press release that running for office in his home state “has been the greatest honor of my life” and that he “knew it was going to require hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance,” which is why he wants to “make sure the Republican party of Georgia is as unified as possible.”

Walker, who will face Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in November’s general election, has no shortage of funding. As of May 4, Walker has raised roughly $16.3 million with approximately $7.1 million cash on hand.

However, this is compared to Warnock’s war chest of just under $23 million. Democrats from across the county have appeared to pour money into the race to help Warnock, acknowledging that the Senate majority could very well run through the Peach State.

Being evenly split 50-50, the Senate has been the graveyard for many far-left bills from the House Democrats looking to make campaign talking points for candidates as they hit the campaign trail. The Democrats losing either the House or Senate in the midterms could mean the end for their party passing radical agenda items.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.