Democrats, months away from the midterm election where the GOP is favored to take back the House, are looking to pass bills to show they have been able to do something productive for the country while having total control of Washington, DC, as Republicans also look to put them on the record opposing hard-line bills.

As Politico pointed out, the Democrats have used this past week to pass legislation on a wide range of areas by playing “whack-a-mole” with the multiple national crises, such as a shortage of baby formula, skyrocketing inflation, and high gas prices, so they can buff up their talking points on the campaign trail in an attempt to avoid complete defeat in November.

Far-left Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY) admittingly told Politico, “We gotta show the people that we’re working our asses off,” when talking about the number of bills his party is trying to pass.

However, most of the legislation that the Democrats are looking to pass might make it through the House but may not make it past the Senate, which is equally divided between the Republicans and Democrats 50-50.

Despite the possible legislative graveyard in the Senate, the Democrats still want to push bills in the House in order to show their constituents they attempted to fix problems — which many argue were caused by Democrat policies, to begin with — hoping to get someone in front of President Joe Biden to sign.

“These are issues that the American public cares about. And we understand that there’s limited windows here within the legislative calendar,” said Vice Chair of the House Democrat Caucus Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), recounted that the members fly into Washington to make votes. “So it may look a little frazzled at times, but it’s our desire to try to get something done, to bring meaningful relief to people in their daily lives.”

But as the Democrats are started to feel the pressure from the voters, they will more than likely try to blame the Republicans for standing in the way if they are unsuccessful at getting legislation done.

Republicans — who are looking more and more likely to take the House after the midterm elections as they gain momentum — are also forcing votes in the House to put the Democrats on record for opposing legislation that would, as they believe, help fix the problems caused by Democrats.

Over the last few weeks, House Republicans attempted multiple votes, which failed due to not having enough support from the Democrats — since at least a hand full of Democrats are needed to pass Republican-led legislation.

For instance, the Democrats did not join Republicans in considering a bill to terminate Biden’s Ministry of Truth; a bill to prohibit the TSA from accepting an arrest warrant or notice to appear as a valid form of ID to board an airplane; a bill to allow law enforcement agencies to use federal grant dollars to offer hiring and retention bonuses to police officers; and blocked a bill six times that would promote American energy independence.

Democrats also did not join Republicans in approving an amendment to allow existing funds for food-related supply chain disruption to be used to address the shortage of baby formula.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.