State Farm is urging its agents in Florida to donate books on transgenderism to local schools for students age 5 and older.

The plan was revealed in an email obtained by Consumers’ Research, a self-described independent educational nonprofit organization.

The three books, A Kids Book About Being Transgender, A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary, and A Kids Book About Being Inclusive, that promote the narrative that regardless of one’s biological sex, “gender identity” is something children can choose.

The Washington Examiner was allowed to review the emails, which reveal State Farm collaborated with GenderCool Project, which promotes getting the books into schools:

The GenderCool Project markets the “three book bundle” to children ages 5 and over, a fact noted in the whistleblower email. Dated Jan. 18, the email was sent by Jose Soto, a corporate responsibility analyst for State Farm in Florida, and in addition to promoting the company’s partnership with the GenderCool Project, it sought to recruit six State Farm insurance agents in Florida to “[receive] these books in March, then [donate] them to their community by the end of April.” While the communique only referenced recruiting volunteer agents in Florida, it indicated that the program is a nationwide initiative.

“The project’s goal is to increase representation of LGBTQ+ books and support our communities in having challenging, important and empowering conversations with children age 5+,” the email said. “This is a fantastic way to give back and an easy project that will help support the LGBTQ+ community and to make the world around us better.”

“The project’s goal is to increase representation of KGBTQ+ books and support out communities in having a challenging, important, and empowering conversations with children 5+,” the email said.

A private school in Washington state received a donation of several books from the insurance company that were targeted at kindergartners and discussed transgenderism despite the company's claim that they did not encourage such donations to schools.https://t.co/fYnWyaKbOF — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 24, 2022

Soho wrote in the email that 550 State Farm agents and employees “will have the opportunity to donate this three book bundle to their local teacher, community center, or library of their choice.”

The Examiner also reported that on a zoom call with reporters, Consumers’ Research Executive Director Will Hild said, ironically, these books will not be allowed under a parental rights in education law, signed into law by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, that goes in effect in July.

Hild said his organization hopes State Farm will “cooperate with the governor’s office or law enforcement in [Florida] and retrieve any of these books that may have been donated to public schools.”

The Examiner reported that Consumers’ Research is launching a multimillion-dollar public awareness campaign on State Farm’s partnership with the GenderCool Project.

Consumers’ Research used the tag line, “Like a creepy neighbor,” a dark twist on State Farm’s motto, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

State Farm gave the Examiner a statement that defended the program, claiming it is “strictly voluntary” and that the “strategy” of the program has “evolved.”

The statement said State Farm is “committed to diversity and inclusion; they aren’t just words, they are truly part of how we do business and lead our organization.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter