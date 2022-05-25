Georgia GOP Voters Favor Populist Agenda to Fight Left-Wing Corporations

Georgia Republican primary voters consistently say they prefer populist policy solutions to fight corporate influence in the nation’s elections, immigration system, and social issues.

A series of ballot questions in Georgia’s Tuesday primary election asked Republicans whether they support initiatives that rebuke the influence that a number of multinational corporations have over public policy.

One question, for instance, asked, “Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?”

An overwhelming 85 percent of GOP voters said Georgia should have a law that protects political candidates from corporate censorship by giant tech conglomerates like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Another ballot question asked GOP voters if they support a merit-based legal immigration system, like the one laid out in Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) RAISE Act, over the current randomized system preferred by corporate America.

“Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery-based. Should federal work visas instead be issued on job skill?” the question read.

Similarly, more than 86 percent of GOP voters said they want merit-based legal immigration as opposed to the lottery visa programs that corporations have fought for years to preserve.

On the issue of women’s sports, 97 percent of GOP voters said they oppose the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) position that biological men should be allowed to compete against biological women.

“Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?” the question read.

Just three percent of GOP voters took the position of the NCAA.

The ballot questions reinforce that the Republican Party’s base of working- and middle-class Americans remain economic populists with strong culturally conservative convictions, as previous analysis has found.

