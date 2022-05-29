At Least 21 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatality occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when a male “in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street” was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Hours later, two men were killed after they began shooting at each other “in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street” at 5 p.m. Saturday . Police indicate both men pulled a gun and opened fire. One of the men was a 38-year-old, the other was 39.

The fourth fatality of the weekend occurred Sunday morning when a man “on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street” was shot dead. The man had not been identified nor his age ascertained.

FOX32 notes five people were “seriously hurt” during a 1:32 a.m. shooting in Chicago’s West Garfield Park. A 16-year-old girl was among the wounded. She was shot in the back.

The Sun-Times keeps a homicide database that shows 229 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2o22, through May 29, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.