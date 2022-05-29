Kim Kardashian Endorses Outsider Rick Caruso for L.A. Mayor

Kim Kardashian has joined the list of celebrities endorsing billionaire businessman Rick Caruso (D) for mayor against establishment choice Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) in the upcoming June 7 election.

Caruso, a Republican-turned-independent-turned Democrat, was well-known as a real estate developer, philanthropist, and socialite before entering the race for mayor on a platform of reducing crime and homelessness throughout the city.

On Friday, he posted a tweet with a video of Kardashian endorsing his candidacy. In the video, she is seen declaring:

Kim, it was a privilege to speak with you and your family about the policies I intend to implement as mayor. We must do better. This is our hometown, and we need to care for our city and her people. Thank you for your confidence. I won’t let you down. #CarusoCan pic.twitter.com/EOYIksKf9l — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) May 28, 2022

Hey guys. So I recently met with Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor in Los Angeles. I don’t typically endorse anyone in politics, because I just really have never been about the politics. But when it comes to my hometown, and I feel like there’s people that an really make a difference — I recently spoke out about skip Henry stern, who is a senator in my area, in Calabasas, I know the election’s coming up and I just wanted to share my thoughts on Rick Caruso, I think that he really can help with the crime in our city, which is such a big issue, and super scary, but also the homeless issue. It’s such a problem. And I think that with him, he can offer a better path to a better life for people that are homeless in California, and in Los Angeles. And I just, you know, I really believe in what he stands for, and I was super inspired by him, and I really believe in him. So, if you guys are out voting, Rick Caruso is my choice, and I really believe that he will make a difference, and that give me hope. So I just hope that you guys are out there voting, and using your voices and your power to vote, that’s it.

Kardashian, a model and entertainer, began moving into politics during the presidency of Barack Obama, endorsing him for reelection in 2012 after he backed gay marriage (and despite the fact that First Lady Michelle Obama said he was not a fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians).

She also developed a close relationship with President Donald Trump and lobbied him on prison reform, famously (and successfully) urging him to release Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Caruso is neck-and-neck in the polls, far ahead of third-place candidate Kevin De Léon, a city council member and former State Senate president pro tempore. She joins Snoop Dogg among Caruso’s celebrity endorsers, as mail voting is under way.

