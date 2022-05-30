Senate Republicans Agitate for Further Conflict with Russia on Memorial Day Weekend

Senate Republicans continue to agitate for further conflict with Russia as Americans honor those who served on Memorial Day weekend.

President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States will not send rocket systems to Ukraine that could potentially strike Russia; reports suggested the administration mulled whether to send these long-range missile systems to the embattled nation.

The Washington Post noted that the Biden White House considered sending Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), which would allow the Ukrainian government to fire rockets much further than their current military capacity allows. This has been a top request of Ukraine.

The White House reportedly had concerns that providing these rockets to Ukraine could result in Ukraine firing the missile into Russian territory and escalate the conflict.

Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer, said that giving Ukraine those systems could invite serious risk.

“Whether we believe we are climbing the escalatory ladder or not, it’s irrelevant, it’s how the Russians perceive it, because they are acting on it,” Koffler explained.

Senate Republicans have continued to ask for these “advanced weapons” so that Ukraine can allegedly defend itself, even though the MLRS missile system would go far beyond Ukraine’s territory.

“The Biden Administration’s decision not to send these weapons is a betrayal of #Ukraine️ and democracy itself. Ukraine is not asking for American soldiers — just advanced weapons to protect and defend themselves from Putin’s invasion,” Graham said.

“Apparently, once again the Biden Administration is intimidated by Russian rhetoric. This is another terrible day in the continuing travesty of Biden’s foreign policy,” he added.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who is retiring at the end of this term, discussed the alleged need to provide Ukraine these advanced missile systems. He said:

Based on my briefings and discussions this weekend in Germany and Eastern Europe, including with senior Ukrainian officials, I believe the administration should immediately provide artillery to Ukraine that can more effectively counter the Russian weapons. Specifically, we should provide the MLRS mobile rocket launchers the Ukrainians are requesting. These are defensive weapons needed to protect Ukraine. Our allies and the US must continue to give #Ukraine the tools it needs to defend itself from the brutal Russian attacks.

