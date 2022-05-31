President Joe Biden described Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a “rational Republican” because of his willingness to support gun control.

On May 27, 2022, Breitbart News reported McConnell tapped Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to be his gun control liaison, working with the Democrats to secure “bipartisan” legislation.

FOX News noted Biden reacted to McConnell’s gun control support on Monday by describing him as “rational.”

Axios reported that Biden spoke of McConnell and Cornyn as a team, hoping they have come to understand it is time to move past the stalemate on gun control. He said he hopes they have come to a “recognition on their part that they can’t continue like this.”

Biden went on to explain the there is very little he can do regarding gun control on his own, which is why he needs Republican votes in the Senate.

Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has instructed Sen. John Cornyn to work with Democrats to achieve "bipartisan" gun control. https://t.co/c9nEGvcpLB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 28, 2022

He said, “I know I have responsibility. I can do the things I’ve done. I can’t outlaw a weapon. I can’t change the background checks.”

Breitbart News noted that the Robb Elementary School attacker entered the building through an unlocked door and there was no armed guard present to stop him.