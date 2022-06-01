California Democrat Assemblyman and congressional candidate Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) admitted to misrepresenting his age on dating apps — Tinder and Bumble — after a report surfaced revealing screenshots of his profile on Tuesday.

Salas, running as a Democrat against U.S. Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) in the midterm elections in the newly drawn Twenty-second Congressional District, admitted on Wednesday that he lied about his age on Tinder and Bumble after the San Joaquin Valley Sun released screenshots from a female user on Tuesday.

After the publication of the screenshots, Salas’s campaign confirmed to the Sun that the screenshots are accurate, portraying the congressional hopeful as 11 years younger than he truly is.

“I made a mistake,” Salas told the Sun. “It won’t happen again.”

If @rudysalasjr is willing to lie about his age to get a date what else is he lying about? #CA22 https://t.co/JWhB5dcBVd — NRCC (@NRCC) May 31, 2022

His Tinder profile stated that he is 34-years-old, a “World Traveler,” and has never been married. “Lets smile, laugh and enjoy the journey of life be let’s face it it’s better together than alone,” his profile added.

According to the Tinder profile, the five-term assemblyman is also an “Agent at Government.”

His Bumble profile showed in the question-and-answer portion that his favorite qualities in a person include “honesty, loyalty, and a good heart.”

Additionally, his “zombie apocalypse plan” is to “Live out the apocalypse and reb…society… and do some fun **** a… the way.”

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a Super PAC with the backing of House Republicans leadership, questioned what else Salas was lying about.

“If Rudy Salas can’t be trusted on something as simple as his age, then clearly he can’t be trusted to represent Californians in Congress,” said CLF press secretary Cally Perkins. “This is just one more reason for voters to ‘swipe left’ on Rudy Salas.”

In addition to Valadao, Salas will also face former Fresno City Councilman Chris Mathys and Kings County Board of Education Trustee Adam Medeiros in the June 7 primary.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.